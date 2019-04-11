Enderlin/Maple Valley Battles Central Cass

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

The Falcons claimed a win and a tie at their home opener on Monday, April 8th.

The first game ended with an EMV win. Enderlin/Maple Valley went the first four innings without a run, down 6 – 0, before gaining momentum in the fifth inning. After bringing two in during the fifth, the Falcons had a field day, scoring 8 runs during the sixth inning. When the Central Cass squirrels were unable to return 3 runs at the top of the seventh, Enderlin secured the victory.

The second match found an early lead with EMV, scoring four runs in the bottom of the 1st. Central Cass scored in the first, third, and two runs in the fourth to tie the game. In the seventh inning, both teams scored, closing the game at the end of the eighth inning without a winner.

Highlights of game one include a positive batting game from Austin Glarum and Jacob Johnson, who both had four quality at bats. Coltin Sorenson was another key player, sending one out of the park for a three-run home run. Chance Bye pitched the entire first game and threw 18 first pitch strikes, striking out 8 in the process.

The second game was pitched by Austin Glarum and Carson Hovelson. In 6.1 innings, Glarum was able to throw 16 first pitch strikes, striking out 4 batters total. Jacob Johnson batted three runners in, the most of the game.

The Falcons return to Hendrickson Field on Thursday, April 11th to play Oak Grove Lutheran at 5:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Enderlin/Maple Valley went 4 – 0 against Oak Grove Lutheran last year, scoring 38 points to Oak Grove Lutheran's 4.