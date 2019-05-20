EDC Softball at VCSU Softball Complex 5/21

Valley City High School Softball has been a dominant force this year, earning a 14 - 7 overall record with 14 - 4 EDC points. They enter the tournament ranked 3rd. With Hailey Schaefer and Becca Thompson on the mound, they Hi - Liners have been able to keep their opponents to an average of 3 runs per game. The Hi - Liners have also ended 9 games before the 7th inning, proving their strength at bat. They will play Grand Forks Red River at 5:00pm on Tuesday, May 21st.