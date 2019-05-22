EDC Softball Tournament Schedule Change
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
There has been a change in the EDC Softball Tournament.
Due to impending weather, 2 games have moved from Friday to Thursday to give athletes the best chance of completing all games. This change should allow all girls softball players to complete all their semester tests in class. Neither games on Thursday or Friday will require the girls to leave class early. Below is the scheduled games.
Thursday, May 23 -
4:00 PM - Fargo North v West Fargo
6:00 PM - Valley City v WF Sheyenne
Friday, May 24 -
4:00 PM - Fargo Davies v Shanley
6:00 PM - GF Central v GF Red River
Saturday, May 25 -
Games as scheduled
