EDC Softball Tournament Schedule Change

There has been a change in the EDC Softball Tournament.

Due to impending weather, 2 games have moved from Friday to Thursday to give athletes the best chance of completing all games. This change should allow all girls softball players to complete all their semester tests in class. Neither games on Thursday or Friday will require the girls to leave class early. Below is the scheduled games.

Thursday, May 23 -

4:00 PM - Fargo North v West Fargo

6:00 PM - Valley City v WF Sheyenne

Friday, May 24 -

4:00 PM - Fargo Davies v Shanley

6:00 PM - GF Central v GF Red River

Saturday, May 25 -

Games as scheduled