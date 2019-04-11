EARLY SCHOOL DISMISSING -- STORM ON ITS WAY!

VCPS Students, Staff, Parents, and Community,

We have made the decision to dismiss school early today due to the threat of snow, wind, and poor travel conditions. Elementary students will be dismissed at 1:10pm and Junior/Senior High students will be dismissed at 1:26pm. We will provide lunch for all students and buses will transport bus students where possible. Please see the attachment to this email that will detail more information regarding this weather-related early dismissal day.

If you have any questions regarding this announcement please contact our school or district offices.

Thank you,

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

