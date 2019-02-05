Eagles: Rockin’ the 50s, Feb. 9th

By Donovan Williams

trnews1@times-online.com

The Valley City Eagles Club will be hosting their 6th annual Adult Prom on February 9th, with the doors opening at 7 p.m.

This year's theme will be "Rockin' the 50s," giving ladies the opportunity to wear classic dresses and the gentlemen an excuse to break out the tuxedos. The Grand March is scheduled to take place at 8:30 p.m.

It will be a night to shake, rattle and roll as everyone dances to the band Boomtown for a little early Valentine’s Day fun.

Dutton’s Photography will be joining the party to take photos of the dressed-up attendees.

George Dutton says he loves capturing the moments as the couples enjoying dressing up and having a good time.

"We've taken pictures there for the last few years for this dance," he said. "It's just fun to see them all. People tend to take it pretty seriously and get some fun costumes. It's a lot of fun with all of the ways to work with and see it."

Eagles Club Manager Rich Hass, along with party planners Denise Lutz and Leanne Wiest have to put together a fun event for all. They are happy to see that the Prom has become increasingly popular.

Hass encourages people to come boogie and have a memorable night.

"Come out and have a good time," he said. "It's a great chance to take your significant other out to a wonderful night of dancing. If you didn't get to do it for your high school prom, then this is your big chance!"

Admission is $10 per person and all attendees must be 21 and over in order to join the party.

For further information, contact the Eagles Club at 701-845-2912.