Dylan Lunn Benefit, April 8th

Special to Times-Record

Dylan Lunn is a 26-year-old native of Valley City who has been fighting his entire life. He was born with corrected transposition of the great arteries, a condition that mirrors half of his heart in the anatomical opposite direction. This condition results in heart failure and requires an eventual heart transplant in order to survive. Alongside this, Dylan suffers from Wolf-Parkinson-White syndrome, having abnormal electrical pathways cause rapid heartbeat episodes. Left untreated, this cardiac condition can lead to deadly arrhythmia. Dylan is set to receive a pacemaker and defibrillator this summer. The constant trips to the Mayo Clinic have burdened Dylan and his family, who are looking for the support of friends, neighbors, and local businesses.

Monday, April 8th, 2019, the Eagles Club in Valley City will host a Benefit for Dylan Lunn from 5:30– 8:00 p.m. It will include a bake sale, spaghetti dinner, and a silent auction. All proceeds will go directly to Dylan's benefit. All are welcome and local businesses are encouraged to make donations towards the auctions.