Duck Stamp Winners

VALLEY CITY, ND – The winning artwork from the 2018-2019 North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest will be on display April 15 through May 3 at the Barnes County Museum in Valley City. Many local area youth participated in the contest again this year, and Valley City students represented well. Winners have the opportunity to see their artwork on display all year long at various locations including National Wildlife Refuge events, the Heritage Center in Bismarck, Scheels All Sports, and numerous other venues around the state.

The Jr Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program, administered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, is a dynamic educational program designed to teach wetland habitat and waterfowl conservation to students in kindergarten through high school. Using scientific and wildlife observation principles, the program helps students communicate visually what they have learned by creating an entry for the Junior Duck Stamp Program art contest. This non-traditional pairing of subjects brings new interest to both science and the arts. The Federal Junior Duck Stamp was modeled after the Federal Duck Stamp and was created in 1989 to provide awards and incentive to students learning about wetland habitat and waterfowl.

The Junior Duck Stamp competition begins each year when students submit their artwork to state contests. This year, the judging was held in Valley City at the Eagles club on March 26. Big thanks to Barnes County Wildlife for sponsoring the event! At the state level, students are judged in four groups according to grade level: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Three first, three second, and three third place entries, along with 16 honorable mentions, are selected for each group. Contest judges select a “Best of Show” from the twelve first place winners. Each state or territory “Best of Show” is then submitted to the Federal Duck Stamp Office and entered into the National Junior Duck Stamp Contest.

An awards ceremony for the North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Program will be held for all first, second, and third place winners and their families, at the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum in Bismarck, on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Winning students will be recognized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Ducks Unlimited, Prairie Pothole Partners, Audubon Refuge Partners, Inc., Friends of Sullys Hill and wildlife clubs from throughout North Dakota.

Participants are very proud of their artwork. Please take a moment while you are supporting your local businesses in Valley City and stop by the Barnes County Museum to check out their artistic talents! For a complete schedule and locations of the ND Junior Duck Stamp Artwork Exhibit, please visit the North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/NDJuniorDuckStamp/

Complete listing of contest winners: First, second and third place winners in each of the four age groups:

1st Place - Group 1 (Grade K-3)

Archer Ackerson - Sherwood

Cassia Coleman - Baldwin

Gabriel Coleman - Baldwin

1st Place - Group 2 (Grade 4-6)

Emily Green - Devils Lake

Grace Harkness – Devils Lake

Savanah McKay – Devils Lake

1st Place - Group 3 (Grade 7-9)

McKenzie Balzer – Bismarck

McKenzie Davies – West Fargo

Emily Klein – Valley City

1st Place-Group 4 (Grade 10-12)

Sydney Nelson – Valley City (Runner-up Best of Show)

Daniel Schumacher – Linton (BEST OF SHOW)

Monisha Terry – Valley City

2nd Place - Group 1 (Grade K-3)

Levi Bro - Bismarck

Mila Fagerholt - Hoople

Margo Senyk – Devils Lake

2nd Place - Group 2 (Grade 4-6)

Ethan Bro – Bismarck

Presley Brown – St. Michael

Elizabeth Fedje - Hoople

2nd Place - Group 3 (Grade 7-9)

Kacy Crowe – Valley City

Mackenzie Kunze – Valley City

Peyton Pederson – Valley City

2nd Place-Group 4 (Grade 10-12)

Mya Anderson – Valley City

Elizabeth Gazeley – Valley City

Alora Woodruff – Garrison

3rd Place - Group 1 (Grade K-3)

Makenna Gates – Mohall

Maria Jose Jaramillo - Jamestown

Dylan O’Toole - Crystal

3rd Place - Group 2 (Grade 4-6)

Cabryn Fritel – Devils Lake

Jacob Hanson – Devils Lake

Vivian Lundeen -Alexander

3rd Place - Group 3 (Grade 7-9)

Angela Chen – Devils Lake

Dylann Diegel –Valley City

Emma Langemo – Valley City

3rd Place-Group 4 (Grade 10-12)

Alliya Anderson –Valley City

Katy Meester – Valley City

Olivia Slyter – Valley City

Honorable

Mention Winners

Group 1 (K-Grade 3)

Zach Anderson – Valley City

Sitota Asmamaw - Minot

Chloe Bjornson - Hoople

Abigail Bro - Bismarck

Bryson Datner - Leeds

Jackson Douville – St. Thomas

Frances Ganssle - Crystal

Trustin Gourneau – St. Thomas

Jack Green – St. Thomas

Ava Keysor - Kenmare

Sheridan Lakefield - Mohall

Haas Lundeen - Alexander

Veda Peuser - Jamestown

Kyla Wallery – St. Thomas

Vega Widmer - Jamestown

Beau Wieler – Crystal

Group 2 (Grades 4-6)

Sophie Cavanaugh – Devils Lake

Harley DeTienne – New Town

Scarlet Dreger - Hoople

Cale Ensrud - Alexander

Olivia Follman - York

Mathew Graue – Devils Lake

Dominick Heck - Mandan

Leah Heth - Antler

Emma Hove – Park River

Skyleigh Jetty – St. Michael

Sam Kittelson - Hoople

Weston Nelson – Devils Lake

Karley Ness – Devils Lake

Mya Paulson - Hoople

Tessa Rebenitsch - Mandan

Owen Tichy – Tower City

Group 3 (Grades 7-9)

Jeremiah Crosby - Williston

Everett Fedje - Hoople

Amber Knutson - Kathryn

Ashton Knutson - Mountain

Jaden LeTellier – Valley City

Elizabeth Moldenhauer - Kenmare

Trinity Nelson – Valley City

Bree Peterson – Devils Lake

Grace Struble – Valley City

Group 4 (Grades 10-12)

Ariana Abrahamson – Valley City

Cody Abrahamson – Valley City

Jared Eggermont – Valley City

Cheri Esquibel - Garrison

Talia Germann - Hope

Gage Gould – Valley City

Ellyana LaFond – Grand Forks

Paige Nelson – Valley City

Elena Origlia – Valley City

Tucker Schonert – Valley City

Benjemin Schuldheisz – VC

Alexis Smith – Valley City

Shannon Stanger Horse - Garrison

Lexi Triebold – Valley City

Corynna Turnquist -Alexander

Aurora Ziniel – Valley City

Best of Show Artwork – Daniel Schumacher, Linton ND (see file attachment BOS-Daniel Schumacher)

Best of Show Runner-Up Artwork – Sydney Nelson, Valley City ND (see file attachment RU-BOS-Sydney Nelson)

Please email jennifer_jewett@fws.gov

