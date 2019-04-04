Duck Stamp Winners
VALLEY CITY, ND – The winning artwork from the 2018-2019 North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Contest will be on display April 15 through May 3 at the Barnes County Museum in Valley City. Many local area youth participated in the contest again this year, and Valley City students represented well. Winners have the opportunity to see their artwork on display all year long at various locations including National Wildlife Refuge events, the Heritage Center in Bismarck, Scheels All Sports, and numerous other venues around the state.
The Jr Duck Stamp Conservation and Design Program, administered by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, is a dynamic educational program designed to teach wetland habitat and waterfowl conservation to students in kindergarten through high school. Using scientific and wildlife observation principles, the program helps students communicate visually what they have learned by creating an entry for the Junior Duck Stamp Program art contest. This non-traditional pairing of subjects brings new interest to both science and the arts. The Federal Junior Duck Stamp was modeled after the Federal Duck Stamp and was created in 1989 to provide awards and incentive to students learning about wetland habitat and waterfowl.
The Junior Duck Stamp competition begins each year when students submit their artwork to state contests. This year, the judging was held in Valley City at the Eagles club on March 26. Big thanks to Barnes County Wildlife for sponsoring the event! At the state level, students are judged in four groups according to grade level: K-3, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. Three first, three second, and three third place entries, along with 16 honorable mentions, are selected for each group. Contest judges select a “Best of Show” from the twelve first place winners. Each state or territory “Best of Show” is then submitted to the Federal Duck Stamp Office and entered into the National Junior Duck Stamp Contest.
An awards ceremony for the North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Program will be held for all first, second, and third place winners and their families, at the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum in Bismarck, on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Winning students will be recognized by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Ducks Unlimited, Prairie Pothole Partners, Audubon Refuge Partners, Inc., Friends of Sullys Hill and wildlife clubs from throughout North Dakota.
Participants are very proud of their artwork. Please take a moment while you are supporting your local businesses in Valley City and stop by the Barnes County Museum to check out their artistic talents! For a complete schedule and locations of the ND Junior Duck Stamp Artwork Exhibit, please visit the North Dakota Junior Duck Stamp Facebook Page, https://www.facebook.com/NDJuniorDuckStamp/
Complete listing of contest winners: First, second and third place winners in each of the four age groups:
1st Place - Group 1 (Grade K-3)
Archer Ackerson - Sherwood
Cassia Coleman - Baldwin
Gabriel Coleman - Baldwin
1st Place - Group 2 (Grade 4-6)
Emily Green - Devils Lake
Grace Harkness – Devils Lake
Savanah McKay – Devils Lake
1st Place - Group 3 (Grade 7-9)
McKenzie Balzer – Bismarck
McKenzie Davies – West Fargo
Emily Klein – Valley City
1st Place-Group 4 (Grade 10-12)
Sydney Nelson – Valley City (Runner-up Best of Show)
Daniel Schumacher – Linton (BEST OF SHOW)
Monisha Terry – Valley City
2nd Place - Group 1 (Grade K-3)
Levi Bro - Bismarck
Mila Fagerholt - Hoople
Margo Senyk – Devils Lake
2nd Place - Group 2 (Grade 4-6)
Ethan Bro – Bismarck
Presley Brown – St. Michael
Elizabeth Fedje - Hoople
2nd Place - Group 3 (Grade 7-9)
Kacy Crowe – Valley City
Mackenzie Kunze – Valley City
Peyton Pederson – Valley City
2nd Place-Group 4 (Grade 10-12)
Mya Anderson – Valley City
Elizabeth Gazeley – Valley City
Alora Woodruff – Garrison
3rd Place - Group 1 (Grade K-3)
Makenna Gates – Mohall
Maria Jose Jaramillo - Jamestown
Dylan O’Toole - Crystal
3rd Place - Group 2 (Grade 4-6)
Cabryn Fritel – Devils Lake
Jacob Hanson – Devils Lake
Vivian Lundeen -Alexander
3rd Place - Group 3 (Grade 7-9)
Angela Chen – Devils Lake
Dylann Diegel –Valley City
Emma Langemo – Valley City
3rd Place-Group 4 (Grade 10-12)
Alliya Anderson –Valley City
Katy Meester – Valley City
Olivia Slyter – Valley City
Honorable
Mention Winners
Group 1 (K-Grade 3)
Zach Anderson – Valley City
Sitota Asmamaw - Minot
Chloe Bjornson - Hoople
Abigail Bro - Bismarck
Bryson Datner - Leeds
Jackson Douville – St. Thomas
Frances Ganssle - Crystal
Trustin Gourneau – St. Thomas
Jack Green – St. Thomas
Ava Keysor - Kenmare
Sheridan Lakefield - Mohall
Haas Lundeen - Alexander
Veda Peuser - Jamestown
Kyla Wallery – St. Thomas
Vega Widmer - Jamestown
Beau Wieler – Crystal
Group 2 (Grades 4-6)
Sophie Cavanaugh – Devils Lake
Harley DeTienne – New Town
Scarlet Dreger - Hoople
Cale Ensrud - Alexander
Olivia Follman - York
Mathew Graue – Devils Lake
Dominick Heck - Mandan
Leah Heth - Antler
Emma Hove – Park River
Skyleigh Jetty – St. Michael
Sam Kittelson - Hoople
Weston Nelson – Devils Lake
Karley Ness – Devils Lake
Mya Paulson - Hoople
Tessa Rebenitsch - Mandan
Owen Tichy – Tower City
Group 3 (Grades 7-9)
Jeremiah Crosby - Williston
Everett Fedje - Hoople
Amber Knutson - Kathryn
Ashton Knutson - Mountain
Jaden LeTellier – Valley City
Elizabeth Moldenhauer - Kenmare
Trinity Nelson – Valley City
Bree Peterson – Devils Lake
Grace Struble – Valley City
Group 4 (Grades 10-12)
Ariana Abrahamson – Valley City
Cody Abrahamson – Valley City
Jared Eggermont – Valley City
Cheri Esquibel - Garrison
Talia Germann - Hope
Gage Gould – Valley City
Ellyana LaFond – Grand Forks
Paige Nelson – Valley City
Elena Origlia – Valley City
Tucker Schonert – Valley City
Benjemin Schuldheisz – VC
Alexis Smith – Valley City
Shannon Stanger Horse - Garrison
Lexi Triebold – Valley City
Corynna Turnquist -Alexander
Aurora Ziniel – Valley City
Best of Show Artwork – Daniel Schumacher, Linton ND (see file attachment BOS-Daniel Schumacher)
Best of Show Runner-Up Artwork – Sydney Nelson, Valley City ND (see file attachment RU-BOS-Sydney Nelson)
Please email jennifer_jewett@fws.gov
For more information on our work and the people who make it happen, visit http://www.fws.gov/mountain-prairie/. Connect with our Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/USFWSMountainPrairie, follow our tweets at http://twitter.com/USFWSMtnPrairie, watch our YouTube Channel at http://www.youtube.com/usfws and download photos from our Flickr page at http://www.flickr.com/photos/usfwsmtnprairie/.
Category: