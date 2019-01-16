Dr. Volk Now Seeing Patients in Valley City

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Jamestown Regional Medical Center offers inpatient and outpatient care in 9 different counties throughout the region. It gives rural North Dakotans access to services they’d otherwise have to go as far as Fargo or Bismarck to find, providing ear nose and throat, gynecology and obstetrics, orthopedics, podiatry, urology, wound and hyperbaric care, general surgery, and ophthalmology care.

In Jamestown, the medical center is a 25-bed, critical access facility, but JRMC extends care to surrounding areas. They opened a specialty clinic in Carrington where patients can see Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Michael Dean, Podiatrist Dr. Rachael Renschler, and Audiologist Marissa Leese on certain days of each month.

Now, JRMC orthopedic care is coming to Valley City. Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Timothy Volk will be at CHI Mercy Health the second Monday of each month.

Dr. Volk and Orthopedic Nurse Practitioner Crystal Krapp, DNP-C, know that access to specialized, high-quality local care is extremely important, especially when patients are suffering.

“No one wants to travel when they’re sick or in pain,” Katie Ryan-Anderson, JRMC Marketing Manager, says. “Being out in local communities helps us provide care without that added burden.”

As an orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Volk specializes in diagnosing and treating bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles and nerves, which includes procedures like total joint replacements of the hip, knee and shoulder, knee arthroscopy and fracture repair.

Originally from Bismarck, Dr. Volk returned to his home state after spending time in Erie, Pa., completing his education and residency. Dr. Volk became part of the JRMC team in 2016, joining Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Michael Dean.

On Monday, January 14, Dr. Volk, DNP-C Krapp and Ryan-Anderson visited Valley City, spending time meeting with the Chamber Ambassadors and making stops at pharmacies, the Sheyenne Care Center, the TR office and a few other locations.

Dr. Volk will travel to Valley City with DNP-C Krapp on Valley City visits, making sure patients have the time and care they need. Krapp is originally from Jamestown and joined JRMC in 2018.

“Rural people need care, too,” she said, “and it’s incredibly beneficial if they can receive it without traveling long distances.”

With two orthopedic surgeons, JRMC has the ability to provide exceptional services to patients. Dr. Dean has quite a few years of experience and expertise while Dr. Volk brings new, innovative techniques. With two very different backgrounds, they have a great number of resources and options for care, increasing the personalization of individual treatment.

“They both have different areas of expertise and levels of experience,” Ryan-Anderson says. “That brings a huge advantage to JRMC patients here, in Carrington and in Jamestown, because of the extent of Dr. Volk and Dr. Dean’s combined knowledge within the same field.”

Having two orthopedic surgeons also brings the benefit of better coverage in the event of an emergency, Ryan-Anderson says.

One of the new techniques Dr. Volk employs is a therapy in which he “freezes” nerves around an injured or recovering area of the body for 90 days. This method, Krapp and Dr. Volk say, is a way to decrease the need for prescription drugs.

“We’ve also seen that it helps make recovery go faster,” Krapp says, “because patients are able to push themselves more.”

She and Dr. Volk are looking forward to seeing new patients, getting to know the community and providing top-of-the-line care close to home.

“I enjoy working with patients. Positively affecting their lives with surgical and nonsurgical solutions is very motivating,” Dr. Volk says. “I truly love seeing, through personalizing their care, how they improve.”

Dr. Volk lives in Jamestown with his three children and enjoys hunting, fishing, cheering for the Vikings, hiking and mountain biking.

About JRMC: Jamestown Regional Medical Center opened as Jamestown Hospital in 1929. The hospital moved to its new location in southwest Jamestown on July 31, 2011. JRMC is a Top 100 Critical Access hospital for four years running, and Modern Healthcare named JRMC a Best Place to Work in both 2017 and 2018. Oncology care will be coming in the summer, with a new facility under construction now.