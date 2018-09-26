Dr. Kristin Atwood Joins Professional Eyecare

By Ellie Boese • treditor@times-online.com

Valley City Professional Eyecare has recently welcomed a new optometrist, Dr. Kristin Atwood. Kristin graduated from Concordia College, Moorhead in 2014 with a degree in Biology and then attended the University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Optometry. Soon after graduating in 2018, Kristin and her family relocated to Jamestown so she could begin work at Professional Eyecare in Valley City.

Kristin’s husband, Bill, works at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center, and they have two daughters: Sophie, who will be 3 years old in October and Ellie, who they welcomed only 3 weeks ago. Both Kristin and her husband grew up in rural Minnesota, and after being in St. Louis for four years of school, they decided to get back to the small-town feel.

“We wanted to have a good place for our kids to grow up in,” Kristin said. “We have family in Fargo, some in Ada, and we wanted to be close to them again because we’ve been away for quite a while.”

Kristin’s journey into optometry began when she was very young, spurred by her having glasses since she was 12, and because of her grandmother’s eye problems.

