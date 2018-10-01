Dorgan Discusses Texas vs. United States

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Senator Byron Dorgan served as the North Dakota United States House Representative for 12 consecutive years, going on to serve in the Senate from 1992 to 2011. Now, he’s traveling around North Dakota in an effort to educate the people who live here about something that’s seen too little discussion during this important election season.

“There are a lot of good things that would go by the wayside,” Dorgan said, “and I think a lot of North Dakotans aren’t very aware of that, unfortunately.”

The subject at hand is the lawsuit Texas vs. The United States, a filing in which Texas and 19 other states have sued to eliminate the Affordable Care Act. Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem made North Dakota one of those 19 states, and it’s an important issue to seek conversation and information about what this lawsuit is and what it could mean.

“Hopefully North Dakotans will read what is happening and see why they should be acutely aware of what is going on because of what it might mean to them,” Sen. Dorgan said.

In short summary, Texas vs the US is aimed toward abolishing the ACA completely and immediately, if the lawsuit is successful.

Though the Affordable Care Act is not by any means perfect, something which Dorgan is quick to acknowledge, he sees it as something worth improving. Some others have a hard time seeing it that way.

Read more in today's, Monday, October 1st, Times-Record or subscribe online by calling 701-845-0463 today.