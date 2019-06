Don't miss the Garden Bros Circus in Valley City tonight, June 12. The show's two performances, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center, will feature acrobats, elephants, clowns, motorcyclists and much more. Tickets are available at the door and the arena doors open 1 hour prior to show time. All seating is first come first serve. Prepare to be wowed!