Dollars for Scholars at VCHS
By Donovan Williams
trnews1@times-online.com
The opportunity has come for Valley City High School graduates once again, giving a chance for scholarships for whatever path a students decide to pursue. Dollars for Scholars has helped many students since 2004, thanks to President Natalie Meyer and Vice President Todd Anderson, who were gracious enough to give an update on what it means to provide.
For the readers that didn't know, Anderson stated, "Dollars for Scholars is a nation-wide organization providing scholarship opportunities to high school graduates and post-secondary as well, dealt with on a local basis. We are able to use the national program to run our own operations in Valley City and for its students. Any of the funds we raise and the scholarships we give out, it's all to the Hi-Liners." Read more in today's August 22nd Times-Record.
