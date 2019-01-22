District 24 Legislators Hold Forum at VCHS

By Donovan Williams

Valley City High School welcomed Senator Larry Robinson and Representatives Dwight Kiefert and Daniel Johnston to discuss North Dakota issues on Saturday, January 19th. The forum was sponsored by Valley City's Chamber of Commerce. A friendly opening was given by Valley City State University's Greg Vanney, and VCSU's President Alan LaFave and Valley City's Mayor Dave Carlsrud were also in attendance, showing their support for the community.

Food and refreshments were provided to all of the attendees and reports for upcoming sessions with the Senate Committees were also distributed to whoever wanted them. Sen. Robinson reported that upcoming sessions will deal with vital bills and issues that people should pay attention to.

"Every session matters," Sen. Robinson said during his opening, discussing why the sessions are relevant and encouraging people to get more involved. Rep. Kiefert and Rep. Johnston discussed issues like helping North Dakota's veterans, medical assistance, child abuse/neglect, snow removal in rural areas, and even getting rid of some laws that have been seen as unnecessary inconveniences.

The Senator and the Representatives took time during the session for questions and statements.

Valley City has taken part in another step forward in making North Dakota a place with fewer problems. For further information, people may contact Sen. Robinson at (701) 845-7217, Rep. Kiefert at 701-490-0443, and Rep. Johnston at 701-840-3257.

The Legislative Forum Schedule for District 24 is listed below.

Saturday, January 19th - Valley City - High School Cafeteria

Saturday, January 26th- Enderlin - City Hall

Saturday, February 2nd - No Forum

Saturday, February 9th - Wimbledon - Wimbledon Cafe

Saturday, February 16th- Lisbon - Lisbon High School*

Saturday, February 23rd - Litchville - Community Center

Saturday, March 2nd - Valley City Location TBD

Saturday, March 9th - Enderlin - City Hall

Saturday, March 16th - Wimbledon - Wimbledon Cafe

Saturday, March 23rd - Litchville - Community Center

Saturday, March 30th - Lisbon - Lisbon High School

Saturday, April 6th - Valley City - Location TBD

*The February 16th Forum in Lisbon will conclude at approximately 10:15 to allow the legislators to attend the Ransom County Township Officers Meeting at the Expo Center.

All forums will begin at 9:00 a.m. and conclude at 11:00 a.m.