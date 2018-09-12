Dinner in The Valley held September 10th
By TR Staff
The 2018 Chamber Dinner in the Valley was held on Monday, September 10th at the Sheyenne Riverbend Farm, north of Valley City on Kathryn Road.
The event emphasized the importance of the "from farm to table" goodness of a family-style meal prepared with local farm-fresh foods from crops grown in our backyards
Guests were welcomed by Chamber representatives and guided to a beautiful outdoor backyard setting where they were encouraged to taste several appetizer stations with food created from wheat, soybeans, and honey. A farm representative at each station was available to answer questions about the products used in the food’s creation. Red Trail Vineyards served complimentary red and white wine from their winery in Buffalo, ND.
Read more in today's, Wednesday, September 12th, Times-Record
Category: