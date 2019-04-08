Dieterle Signs to VCSU Basketball

By Joey Marini

Taryn Dieterle will continue her athletic career at Valley City State University. Dieterle said she chose VCSU over the other schools recruiting her because of the prestigious athletic program and the support of the community.

“I had such a good support system here at Valley City High School. I know the people in town and they have always been there for me. I want to be able to repay that by showing my appreciation and dedication to the locals.”

Dieterle, a stud athlete for the Hi-Liner basketball team, looks to continue improving over the summer by training with the other incoming Freshman, in organized practices and games led by VCSU WBB Head Coach Vanessa Keeler-Johnson and Assistant Coach Jordan Skaar. Dieterle also expressed excitement exclaiming, “I just want to be able to contribute to the winning nature of the team. I want to help in any way possible.”

Combating Dieterle's modesty, Coach Keeler-Johnson stated “She is the complete package.”

She noted the loss of graduating senior Alli Vandal, saying “Taryn is someone who can and should fill that spot. She can play inside out and is very versatile. Outside of basketball, she is a really good student and such a pleasure to have around. I look forward to seeing her join our family.”

On May 26th, Valley City High School will host graduation. With that, Taryn Dieterle will de-board the Hi-Liner train and begin rowing with the Vikings.