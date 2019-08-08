Decorated Navy Captain from Valley City Retires

Kyle J. Schmidt boasts a laundry list of accolades and personal achievements. Born on October 24th, 1963 in Valley City, ND, Schmidt is a well traveled, deeply educated, and brilliantly decorated United States Navy Captain. He was married to Karen Shizue Kato on June 17, 1995. They later saw their James K. Schmidt into the world on January 21, 2002. Working in the Dental Corps, Schmidt was responsible for dental health of soldiers and families. Other duties include emergency medical management. He has most recently worked for the JAL Federal Health Care Center in Chicago, IL where he was the Department Head for the USS Osborne Clinic. Read more in today's, Thursday, August 8th, Times-Record.