DECA: Mr. VCHS Pageant

By Madi Klabo

VCPS Student Reporter

Valley City High School DECA organization does more for our school than many of its students know.

A question that DECA coach Shelia Larson is frequently asked is, ‘What exactly is DECA?’ According to her, DECA is “really just an organization for students who are interested in business and marketing.” DECA is a part of the Future Business Leaders of America but is generally tailored to marketing and entrepreneurship. It is designed to teach students how to be leaders in the forms of competition and conferences.

One of the things this incredible organization is behind is the currently biannual Mr. VCHS pageant.

On Monday, March 25th, DECA student organizers worked together to create a female dressed male pagaent.

In a nutshell the male contestants dressed in proper attire, competed for the title of Mr. VCHS, complete with lights, judges, and an emcee.

To see what went into, and what it was like participating in the pageant, I checked in with coach Shelia and 2019 participant Sage Kvien, to get the inside view.

The 2019 Mr. VCHS winner was Sage Kvien, a DECA member. When asked about why he decided to join in the pageant, he said he felt obligated to, because if they did not have enough participants, they could no longer hold the show, and it would be a blow to the DECA funding. Even if he does not consider himself an extremely active member of DECA, his participation in the pageant proved otherwise. A piece of advice offers prospective Mr. VCHS competitors is to go for it because participants are what make the pageant work.

One of the biggest fundraisers and eye-catching things DECA does here at VCHS is run the DECA Depot, in the HAC Lobby. Although not open during regular school hours, the Depot plays a significant role in DECA’s funding when it is open during VCHS home events. As well as this, DECA is also responsible for many of the Junior High dances, along with volunteering at the preschool. The organization also runs DECA bingo during November for National DECA month.

Another major fundraiser for DECA is by going to events like football games and the pageant to raise more funds for the team.

We have seen quite a bit of success from the DECA team. With four first places at state, we can only see this team become more successful in the future.

There are a few ways to get involved with DECA, mainly by buying school merchandise through the school store, not the department stores. All in all, this year’s pageant was a success, and there is only room to grow for this team.