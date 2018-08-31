Dazey Sodbusters Bull-o-Rama Celebrating Dave Blaser, 2018 Sodbuster of the Year
By:
TR Staff
Friday, August 31, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Donovan Williams
trnews1@times-online.com
Labor Day is drawing near and the time has come for the 15th annual Dazey Sodbusters bull-o-rama is Sibley, ND. Joining the bull-o-rama excitement is the Sodbuster of the Year announcement, honoring their newest recipient, Dave Blaser.
Dave joined the Dazey Sodbusters Club more than 10 years ago. The recipient is chosen as the club members nominate and vote on a sodbuster each spring to recognize on Labor Day weekend after the club’s bull-o-rama.
