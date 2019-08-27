Dazey Sodbusters 16th Annual Bull-O-Rama, Sept. 1
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
The Dazey Sodbusters Club is a local nonprofit organization that raises funds for distribution to local entities (fire department, museum, etc.), supporting kids’ sports, swimming lessons and more. Every year, the Sodbusters also award a $1,000 scholarship to a student pursuing an agriculture-related degree.
The club also helps fellow farmer members if they are hurt or ill and gives $100 to the family of fellow sodbusters when they pass away.
As they celebrate their 74th year, Sodbusters invite the public to the 16th annual Sodbuster Stampede Bull-O-Rama, September 1st.
