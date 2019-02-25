Dancing in the HAC

Just for Kix Wee Kick (2nd & 3rd graders) and Wee Petite Kick (Kindergarten-1st graders) dancers perform during halftime for the "Pack the HAC" doubleheader on February 19th.

Just For Kix Director Megan Gilbertson is at the top of her game teaching Valley City youth technique, confidence and pride, offering a variety of classes for ages Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Class schedule can be found at www.justforkix.com. For more information, contact valleycity_nd@justforkix.com or call 701-490-1690.

Studio 29 is located at 141 2nd St. NE in downtown Valley City.