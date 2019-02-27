Dakota Territory Gun Show 2019

By Chelsey Olauson

trnews2@times-online.com

As Valley City residents gear up for the North Dakota Winter Show, the big half-moon building on the hill is not sitting idle: Last weekend, the South Exhibit Building was filled with tables everything from Louis L’Amour books to vintage signs to hydro-dipped starfish and firearms on those tables were available for sale.

The Dakota Territory Gun Show. A wonderful array of firearms in all shapes and sizes, reloading tools, scopes, holsters, and archery equipment abounded. In addition to all the firearms and firearm-related supplies, many other items were included in the show, including buckskin, necklaces, and US military socks.

While there, I saw a booth that had for sale starfish, light switches, mugs, and pens that were colored in a beautifully unique way. They were each decorated by hydro-dipping, something that I had previously known nothing about. It’s actually a pretty neat process, through which a sheet containing ink is laid on water and an object is lowered into the water, resulting in the ink sheet transferring its pattern to the object.

Attendance at NDWS events usually guarantees a trip to the Midwest Dairy booth to sample their delicious ice cream, and this event was no different. Customers enjoyed smooth, creamy Midwest Dairy ice cream while perusing all of the available wares.

Although the second day was impeded somewhat by the winter weather, the first day mirrored the regional excitement experienced at gun shows. This Dakota Territory Gun Show had an amazing array of products and a reflectively wonderful turnout.