Dakota Plains AG Donates to VCFD
By:
TR Staff
Thursday, September 27, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Submitted Photo
Dakota Plains Ag was able to match the Corporate EHS amount of $1,479.00 and donate $1,500.00 to the Valley City Fire Department for a total amount of $2,979.00. The grant funds were donated to help the local fire department purchase gas powered air fans. Pictured is Rydell Becker (middle) from Dakota Plains Ag in Valley City presenting the check to the Fire Chief Gary Retterrath (right) and Assistant Fire Chief Ron Burchill (left).
