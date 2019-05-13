Dacotah Chapter of the Daughters of American Revolution Award Grant To St. Catherine School

Special to Times-Record

The Dacotah Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) has awarded Dawn Ihry, Dean of St. Catherine’s School of Valley City, a grant as part of their community classroom service. Pictured is Carol Denault, Vice Regent of the Dacotah Chapter, presenting the check to Carol Gulka, librarian, and Dawn Ihry.

DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. They support communities in areas of literacy, youth, conservation, hospital/health, seniors, women’s issues, and public lineage workshops. All members of DAR are able to trace their ancestry to a Revolutionary War patriot, male or female.

The monies awarded to St. Catherine’s will be used to purchase books for the library.