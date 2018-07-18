Dacotah Bank Gets Naming Rights to VCPS Track

Valley City Public Schools superintendent Josh Johnson and Dacotah Bank’s market president Dick Gulmon have jointly announced the new track and field at Hanna Field Athletic Complex will be named Dacotah Bank Track. For naming rights, Dacotah Bank made a significant donation to the multi-phase project as part of the overall $4 million improvement plan.

The local bank’s contribution helps fund the initial $500,000 phase which will include a new track, redesigned water drainage, and construction of an athletic fieldhouse. Johnson and Gulmon expect the first phase to be completed in August.

This full story can be found in the July 18 edition of the Times-Record.