Cutest Pet Contest Begins in August

Is your furry (or feathery) friend the cutest in Barnes County? You can find out by entering the Times-Record's upcoming Cutest Pet Contest.

The rules are pretty simple: email your cute pet photo to treditor@times-online.com or drop it off at the office, 146 Third Street Northeast in Valley City, by Friday, Aug. 3. Remember to include the name your pet and the breed and age if known. If there are any people in the photo, include their names too.

Readers and friends will pick their favorite with a "Like" on Facebook. The pets with the most “Likes” will be awarded local prizes and the winners will be announced Thursday, Aug. 16.

Voting begins Monday, Aug. 6. Readers will have until noon on Monday, Aug. 13 to "Like" their favorite pet photo on an album on the Times-Record's Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/VCTimesRecord.

So if your pet barks, meows, chirps or slithers, be sure to send the cutest photo of him or her for some fun and friendly competition.