Cruise Ships, Palm Trees and Mischief, Oh My!

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

Valley City Junior High is bringing Tim Kelly’s “Lagooned” to the stage in three special performances: March 20 at 12:30 p.m. and March 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. in the VCHS theatre.

In this production, cruise ship-goers have their vacation turned upside down when they run aground on a strange South Pacific island, where cannibals, jungle drums and nasty wildlife make a home. It’s a comedy full of good laughs, theme music, and characters who might not be who they seem. Grab your tickets at the door and catch one, or all, of the three performances March 20, 21 and 22!