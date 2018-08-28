Corn Feed and Car Show at Oriska
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Donovan Williams
Zion Lutheran Church got several people to serve with their Corn Feed last Sunday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Also available were hot dogs, chips, and cold, refreshing beverages. Along with all of this was their nice annual Car Show for the town, bringing forth some impressive models. Among the winners of the show were Tyler Trader for Most Righteous Ride and Buff Trader Most Wicked Ride.
The programs were cut a little short, due to the fear of incoming rain, but this did not stop people from all around the county from having a great meal with friends and loved ones.
