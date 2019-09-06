Construction Notice: Storm Sewer District 50 Winter Show Road

Starting on September 9th, 2019 Wintershow Road will be closed from 4th Ave SW to the shared driveway, which will also be closed, of Stoudt Ross Ford and the Grandstay Hotel. The West access to Stoudt Ross Ford will remain open and the East access to the Grandstay hotel will also remain open during this time. The closure will remain in effect for two weeks until September 23rd, 2019.

A truck route detour will be in effect during the duration of the closure. The detour will run from 8th Ave SW to Main Street and then back up to Wintershow Road via 12th Ave SE.

Updated maps for all road closures will be posted on the City of Valley City’s webage (http://www.valleycity.us/) when they are taking affect.

If you have any questions regarding the project please contact KLJ at (701) 845-4980.