Construction Cash $1000 Winner

Christine Marshall (left), the $1,000 Construction Cash Winner, stands with Kay Vinje (right), Valley City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

Christine shares she was “absolutely amazed and in awe when she heard that she had won the money” during the big drawing last Friday.

She doesn’t have a specific plan but says she intends to make sure her quilting group gets more batting. She’s still contemplating the best way to spend the money and still have some fun.

Christine thanked the Chamber and all the Valley City businesses for the contest and the winning prize.

The Construction Cash final winner was a contest that was held during the Central Avenue renovation, drawing a name once a week to win a $100 Chamber Bucks prize and then the final $1,000 prize.