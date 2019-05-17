Construction Cash $100 Winner Week #2

By Tina Olson

trpub@times-online.com

Congratulations to Savana Key, this weeks $100 Chamber Bucks winner in the 2019 Valley City Chamber of Commerce Phase I Construction Cash give-a-way.

The Construction Cash give-a-way invites all residents of Valley City and the surrounding area to shop downtown for a chance at $100 in Chamber Bucks and the $1,000 Chamber Bucks grand prize.

Construction Cash is a promotion that is designed to work like this: customers are offered an entry slip at downtown businesses during Phase I and Phase II of the renovation of Central Avenue. After customers have deposited those slips in the Construction Cash boxes (found at participating locations), one name per week from each box will be drawn. From those names, one person will win $100 in Chamber Bucks. At the end of Phase II all names will be collected from Phase I and Phase II and one lucky winner will win the grand prize, a $1,000 in Chamber Bucks.

How exciting…shopping downtown, enjoying the unique charm, friendly service and great savings from all our Central Avenue stores, plus a chance to win money. Count me in!

Visit the following Phase I businesses to get your name entered for the next drawing: Lunchbox, Remax/Lawn Realty, Edward Jones/Kevin Eggermont, Wells Fargo, The Vault, Mainstreet Breads, Candy Emporium, Thrivent Financial, Blush Boutique, RJ’s Fashions, Bongs Bootery Wellness and Beauty Revelations, Raymond James Financial, Abused Persons Outreach Center, Vicky’s Viking Room, Kennelly Law Office, Valley Barber, Concept Dentistry, Barnes County Abstract, Goven Law Office, Noos Shop, Dutton’s Parlour, Valley Gallery, McLean Frames, Eagle Nest Bookstore, NuCara Pharmacy, Ace Hardware, Straus Mall - Suite E Salon, Blastin’ Nutrition, Fremstad Law, Professional Eyecare and i3G Media.

Drawings will be held every Thursday, with winners announced in the Valley City Times-Record and on KOVC Radio.

Phase I is slated to be finished before Rally in the Valley, June 14-16.

Phase II is scheduled to begin June 17th, when Construction Cash boxes will be moved to businesses on Central Avenue’s north end at this time.

Watch for more details and finalists results in your Times-Record and on KOVC radio.

The Valley City Chamber would like to remind all shoppers in Valley City and the surrounding area that the majority of the businesses on Central Avenue have back door entrances that have been marked with large yellow and black signs to allow you easy access. This, coupled with marked parking lots (included on a map, as well as on large white and black signage) make your hometown shopping fun and easy. Take a stroll down Central Avenue to see for yourself and support your local businesses!