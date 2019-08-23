Congratulations $1,000 Construction Cash Winner

This morning, Steve Urness (i3G Media) met with Valley City Chamber Executive Director Kay Vinje, Chamber President Natalie Sayler, Chamber Board Representative Tanya Couture and Chamber Event Coordinator Mikayla Gustafson to draw the winner of the $1,000 Construction Cash Grand Prize. Congratulations to the winner (*insert drum roll here*): Christine Marshall! Stop down to the Rosebud Center to pick up your prize!

Watch for more details in the Monday, August 26th paper.