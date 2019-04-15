Community Good Friday Service at Faith Luth.

Special to Times-Record

What would it have been like to be a pilgrim on the crowded streets of Jerusalem for that fateful Passover? A week that ended with a King – a convicted enemy of the state – dying on a cross on the town’s garbage heap.

Join your area clergy and friends for a drama at our Community Good Friday service based on the people who encountered Jesus on the lonely road to the Cross, Friday, April 19th at 12:10 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 309 4th St. NE. It is a one-hour service.

You will be drawn into this powerful story through character portrayals. Some of the characters may be well known like Judas or Martha, others are more “incidental” like the man with the water jug or the High Priest’s servant girl. What can we learn from them? What do these witnesses have to tell us? What is their story? How did that first Easter change their lives?

Deepen your experience of Easter and enjoy a special time of worship with your friends from many congregations.