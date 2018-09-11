Community Extravaganza 2018 a success
TR Staff
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Donovan Williams
trnews1@times-online.com
The Sheyenne Valley Backing the Badge Community Extravaganza was held Saturday, September 8th from 5 to 8 p.m.
Families were givent he opportunity to enjoy a nice free meal, games, and social interaction with local officers.
They served hot dogs, delicious beans, chips, water for beverages, and ice cream sandwiches for dessert.
Barnes County On The Move Partnership was there promoting and encouraging people to engage in healthy activities offering free samples of their bean-salsa and chips.
The games included in the event were Plinko, a giant Connect Four, a little photo booth for the children and free gymnastics inside the Youth Sports Complex.
