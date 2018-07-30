COMING UP THIS WEEK: July 30-Aug. 5

Monday, July 30

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m

The Valley City Farmers Market will be held in the Shopko parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Harry Potter Birthday Party is from 4 to 6 p.m.

Valley City Parks and Recreation Safety in the Park will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. at Chautauqua Park. The event will feature music, a picnic of hamburgers and brats, yard games, face painting, rock painting, sand volleyball, horseshoes and a dunktank.

Wednesday, August 1

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Music in the Park featuring the Meyer Family will be held at 7:15 p.m. in Valley City’s City Park. Attendees should bring their own lawnchair. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be relocated to the Valley City Eagles Club.

Thursday, August 2

The Valley City Farmers Market will be held in the Shopko parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center supper night featuring pork roast and entertainment by Mel Olstad, Myron Trangsrud and Jim Berntson, is at 5:30 p.m.

Downtown Arts Market will be held in the Hansen Arts Park in downtown Jamestown from 5 to 9 p.m. More information can be found at www.jamestownarts.com.

Friday, August 3

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Saturday, August 4

Quilters Jubilee will be held at the Barnes County Courthouse.