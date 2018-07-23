COMING UP THIS WEEK: July 23-29

Monday, July 23

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library What the Craft Painting Party is at 2 p.m.

The Valley City Farmers Market will be held in the Shopko parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 24

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library kids movie “Cars 3” will be shown at 2 p.m. and Glass Symphony is at 5 pm.

Wednesday, July 25

Valley City merchants’ Crazy Daze will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

A Stroke Screening and Awareness Event provided by the North Dakota State University School of Pharmacy will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the City-County Health District, 415 Second Ave. NE, Ste. 101, Valley City. This free program consists of individualized stroke risk assessments and education on stroke risk. Participants will receive blood pressure, heart rate and peripheral blood oxygenation assessment. Participants are asked to bring a list of medications and wear short sleeves for the blood pressure check.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Story Hour at Veterans Park is at 10 a.m., Gaming Hour is at 2 p.m., and Book Club meets at 4 p.m.

Music in the Park featuring the Great Lakes Navy Band will be held at 7:15 p.m. in Valley City’s City Park. Attendees should bring their own lawnchair. Popcorn will be provided. Midwest Dairy is providing ice cream starting at 6:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held at the VCSU Vangstad Auditorium.

Thursday, July 26

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Fun with Food is at 10:30 a.m., Anime Club meets from 4 to 6 p.m. and In Knots Crochet is at 6:30 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center brunch is at 10:30 a.m. and pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City Farmers Market will be held in the Shopko parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m.

Valley City Eagles Club Auxiliary Hamburger Night is from 5 to 7 p.m.

Downtown Arts Market will be held in the Hansen Arts Park in downtown Jamestown from 5 to 9 p.m. More information can be found at www.jamestownarts.com.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, July 27

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 28

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Lego Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

Valley City Hi-Lites Dance Team will hold a car wash fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park.

Sunday, July 29

Epworth United Methodist Church 11th annual Corn Feed with barbecue pork sandwich will be served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The United Methodist Women will hold a bake sale from 4 to 7 p.m.