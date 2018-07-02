COMING UP THIS WEEK: July 2-8

Monday, July 2

Barnes County Senior Center Advisory Board meets at 9:30 a.m. and a whist tournament is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library concert with Joe DeMasi is at 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 3

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library kids movie “Finding Dory” will be shown at 2 p.m. and the Deconstruction Program is at 5 p.m.

Wednesday, July 4

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library is closed in observance of Independence Day.

Barnes County Courthouse will be closed in observance of Independence Day. The Sheriff and Barnes County Jail will remain staffed.

The Times-Record office will be closed and there will be no paper in observance of Independence Day.

Barnes County Senior Center is closed in observance of Independence Day.

An Independence Day celebration, featuring a parade, demolition derby and fireworks show, will be held in Sanborn.

Music in the Park featuring the Traveling Museum of Music will be held at 7:15 p.m. in Valley City’s City Park. Attendees should bring their own lawnchair. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be relocated to the Vault Coffee Shop on Central Avenue.

Thursday, July 5

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Make N Take Squirt Gun Painting is at 10:30 a.m. and Live Angry Birds is at 4 p.m.

Downtown Arts Market will be held in the Hansen Arts Park in downtown Jamestown from 5 to 9 p.m. More information can be found at www.jamestownarts.com.

Barnes County Senior Center supper night featuring BBQ chicken is at 5:30 p.m. There will be no entertainment.

Friday, July 6

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

Saturday, July 7

The Sheyenne River Valley Chapter of the North Country Trail Association will host a Lake Ashtabula Hike. Interested participants should meet at the Rosebud Visitors Center in Valley City at 9 a.m. to carpool to the Karnak High Bridge for a hike south to Sibley. Participants will have lunch on their own after the hike.

A spaghetti supper, silent auction, Norwegian auction and bake sale benefit for Bruce Lovell will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.

Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8

Summer Sodbusters Days will be held at Fort Ransom State Park.