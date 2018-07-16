COMING UP THIS WEEK: July 16-22

Monday, July 16

Barnes County Senior Center whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City Farmers Market will be held in the Shopko parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m.

Tuesday, July 17

Edgewood Assisted Living and Memory Care of Jamestown will host a Brunch and Learn at 10 a.m. at the Valley City Senior Center, 139 Second Ave. SE. Attendants will enjoy a complimentary brunch while learning about caring for the caregiver.

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library kids movie “Leap” will be shown at 2 p.m. and Kid’s Concert featuring Joe DeMasi is at 5 p.m

“Kids on The Move” park ministry hosted by Jamestown First Assembly will be at Chautauqua Park from 6:30-8 p.m. For more information go to www.ourheartispeople.com or call 701-252-4092.

Wednesday, July 18

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Megan Fuller is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Reada Reddy is at 10:30 a.m.

Music in the Park featuring Monroe Doctrine will be held at 7:15 p.m. in Valley City’s City Park. Attendees should bring their own lawnchair. Popcorn will be provided. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be relocated to the Vault Coffee Shop on Central Avenue.

Thursday, July 19

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Fun Make N Take N Bake Pizza is at 10:30 a.m. and Video Game Night is at 4 p.m.

Valley City Parks and Recreation Game Day featuring horseshoes, spikeball, sand volleyball, frisbee and water balloons will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. at Chautauqua Park.

Downtown Arts Market will be held in the Hansen Arts Park in downtown Jamestown from 5 to 9 p.m. More information can be found at www.jamestownarts.com.

Barnes County Senior Center supper night featuring Salisbury steak and entertainment by Mikey Meester and Eric Johnson, is at 5:30 p.m.

First Church of the Nazarene Hosts Celebrate Recovery Outside with performances by We are Vessel and Jenna Parr. A meal will be served at 6:15 p.m. and concert beginning at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 20

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

Friday, July 20 through Saturday, July 21

Shuffle off to Buffalo, featuring a car show, annual high school reunion, vendor and craft show, petting zoo, scavenger hunt, radio-controlled airplane show, youth archery shoot, food and more, will be held in Buffalo. For a full schedule of events, visit www.BuffaloND.com.

Saturday, July 21

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Xbox Gaming is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.