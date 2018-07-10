COMING UP THIS WEEK: July 10-15

Tuesday, July 10

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library kids movie “Wonder” will be shown at 2 p.m. and make your own instruments is at 5 p.m.

“Kids on The Move” park ministry hosted by Jamestown First Assembly will be at Chautauqua Park from 6:30-8 p.m. For more information go to www.ourheartispeople.com or call 701-252-4092.

Wednesday, July 11

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd is at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Bonnie Dutton is at 10:30 a.m. Gaming Hour is at 2 p.m., Painting Party at City Park is at 5 p.m. and In Knots Crochet in City Park is from 4 to 7 p.m.

Music in the Park featuring Tuckerd Out will be held at 7:15 p.m. in Valley City’s City Park. Attendees should bring their own lawnchair. Tacos will be served to the first 200 starting at 6:30 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be relocated to the Vault Coffee Shop on Central Avenue.

Thursday, July 12

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Fun with Food is at 10:30 a.m. and Anime Club is from 4 to 6 p.m.

Barnes County Senior Center brunch is at 10:30 a.m. and pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

2nd Annual Garage Boutique to be held in Valley City at 1012 Fifth St. NE., near the Country Club, on Thursday, July 12 from 1 to 7 p.m. and Friday, July 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A spaghetti supper and silent auction fundraiser to help pay for expenses for Valley City High School student Sage Kvien to attend the National High School Rodeo Finals will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.

Downtown Arts Market will be held in the Hansen Arts Park in downtown Jamestown from 5 to 9 p.m. More information can be found at www.jamestownarts.com.

Cruise the Valley will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in Valley City.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop, Bakery and Center for the Arts in Valley City.

Friday, July 13

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Music and Movement is at 10:30 a.m.

A ranch rodeo will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center in Valley City.

Friday, July 13 through Saturday, July 14

Barnes County 4-H Achievement Days will be held at the North Dakota Winter Show Event Center in Valley City.

Friday, July 13 through Sunday, July 15

The Wimbledon Palooza will be held in Wimbledon, N.D. with live music, a softball tournament and activities for youth.

Saturday, July 14

Summer Sodbusters Days will be held at Fort Ransom State Park.

The Valley City Barnes County Public Library Lego Club meets at 10:30 a.m.

The Lunchbox Eatery in Fort Ransom will host Live Piano by Abbi Myers.

St. Boniface Catholic Church in Wimbledon, N.D. is having its second annual bake sale and “make us an offer” rummage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church basement which has easy access to the new elevator.

A Peterson Cousins reunion group will gather at the Valley City American Legion Club Rooms from 1 to 4 p.m. for a jam session featuring the music of the 1940s. Everyone is welcome.

Sunday, July 15

