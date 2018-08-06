COMING UP THIS WEEK: Aug. 6-12

Monday, August 6

Barnes County Senior Center Advisory Board meets at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

The Valley City Farmers Market will be held in the Shopko parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m.

A goodwill offering spaghetti feed to support the Barnes County Sheriff’s Deputies in raising funds for the Secret Santa program will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Valley City Eagles Club.

Valley City Parks and Recreation will hold free yoga in Chautauqua Park.

Tuesday, August 7 through Wednesday, August 8

The North Country Trail Association State Trails Conference will be held in the Fargo area. Contact Jennifer at clear10@btinet.net for more details.

Tuesday, August 7

Barnes County Senior Center pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

“Kids on The Move” park ministry hosted by Jamestown First Assembly will be at City Park from 6:30-8 p.m. For more information go to www.ourheartispeople.com or call 701-252-4092.

Wednesday, August 8

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m.

Pee Wee’s Youth Party, sponsored by First Community Credit Union, will be held at 1 p.m. at Valley Twin Cinema for a showing of Disney’s Christopher Robin.

Music in the Park featuring The Sisters will be held at 7:15 p.m. in Valley City’s City Park. Attendees should bring their own lawnchair. In the event of inclement weather, programs will be relocated, which will be announced on KOVC 1490 and www.VCParks.com. Popcorn will be provided by First Community Credit Union.

Thursday, August 9

Barnes County Senior Center brunch is at 10:30 a.m. and pinochle is at 1:15 p.m.

CHI Mercy Health Foundation will hold an All Employee Rummage Sale to raise funds for the Pain Management Department. The event will be held in the Health Education Center at the Hospital (570 Chautauqua Blvd.) from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Valley City Farmers Market will be held in the Shopko parking lot from 4 to 6 p.m.

Downtown Arts Market will be held in the Hansen Arts Park in downtown Jamestown from 5 to 9 p.m. More information can be found at www.jamestownarts.com.

Cruise the Valley will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. in Valley City in front of the Sheyenne Care Center on Central Avenue up to 12th Street.

The Monroe Doctrine, a local bluegrass band, will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Vault Coffee Shop in Valley City.

Friday, August 10

CHI Mercy Health Foundation will hold an All Employee Rummage Sale to raise funds for the Pain Management Department. The event will be held in the Health Education Center at the Hospital (570 Chautauqua Blvd.) from 8 a.m. to noon.

Barnes County Senior Center bone builders exercise is at 9:30 a.m. and bingo is at 1 p.m.

Saturday, August 11

CHI Mercy Health Foundation will hold an All Employee Rummage Sale to raise funds for the Pain Management Department. The event will be held in the Health Education Center at the Hospital (570 Chautauqua Blvd.) from 8 a.m. to noon.

Sunday, August 12

The Sheyenne Valley Chaplaincy Council is hosting the fifth annual four person golf scramble fundraiser at Bjornson Park Public Golf Course in Valley City. Registration is from 1 to 1:45 p.m. and start time is at 2 p.m.