Coming Out of the Darkness
By Donovan Williams
For many years, people have stuck together, even through the nightmare of suicide. Valley City’s community will show support and togetherness on September 30th at Lokken Field for the 9th annual Out of the Darkness Walk. Registration begins at 2:30 p.m. with the walk to follow from 3-4:30 p.m.
Suicide isn't an issue to be taken lightly and there are many people in Valley City who have lost or almost lost someone to suicide.
Dawn Thomsen, manager of the Holy Grounds, had a brother who took his own life. "It will be six years ago in November," Thomsen said. "Ever since then we participated in the Out of the Darkness Walk. I feel it is a worthy cause to support and try to get more information into the schools that there are other alternatives to suicide, that there are other answers."
