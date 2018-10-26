Coats for Kids Game
By:
Sheila Anderson
Friday, October 26, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
VCSU Athletics is gathering donations of children’s winter coats, snow pants and boots on behalf of the Valley City Community Closet this week and next week. They are looking for sizes anywhere from infant to teen. Donations can be dropped off at the VCSU Athletic Offices. On Saturday, Oct. 27, a Coats for Kids Game will be held at W. E. Osmon Fieldhouse. The Valley City State University men's basketball team will be hosting Bemidji State at 3 p.m. One free admission will be given with a donation of new or gently used children's winter coats, snow pants or boots, with donations going to the Valley City Community Closet.
