Cleaning Up After October Snowstorm
By Ellie Boese, treditor@times-online.com
As we’ve seen in the last week, it’s incredibly important to keep ourselves safe on the roads this winter season. In case of a storm that dumps 13+ inches, there are a number of ways to be prepared for slick roads. Be sure to check the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT). Trying to avoid bad roads is important, but it becomes inevitable sometimes. In those cases, leave extra distance between you and vehicles in front of you and reduce speeds, and make sure you have a winter survival kit in your car. At the very least, carry a warm coat, gloves, hat, and boots with you as you traverse these wintery roads.
With more than a dozen vehicles that went in the ditch near Valley City, some drivers reported they were underprepared and ill-equipped to handle the weather.
We already know the weather has carried the element of surprise this year, so make sure you’re ready for next time. Drive safely, and stay warm!
