Last Thursday evening, more than 100 students, faculty and staff participated in “Back to the City” night, crossing the footbridge together about 5:30 p.m., and heading up Central Avenue to enjoy a celebration of campus and community. For our freshmen, this was their introduction to the Valley City retail district and, for many of them, their first chance to see the wide range of shopping opportunities and services available downtown.

As we meet our new students and welcome them to their new home in Valley City, I thought I would take a few moments to introduce them to you. Most of our new freshmen are 18 years old, and therefore born in 2000. No longer “millennials,” this new generation is not yet named, although some refer to them as “iGen” or “Gen Z,” or even “Generation App.”

These proposed names bring attention to the importance of digital media for this generation—they have different ways of accessing information and communicating. They also grew up during a recession, which brings its own changes in their approach to frugality and career focus. And their sense of history is also different than the generations before them. “The 2018 Mindset List for the Class of 2022” (published annually at themindsetlist.com) provides an interesting set of reminders about the world view these students share.

