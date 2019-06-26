City County Health introduces ROPE

A rope is made of tiny strands bound together, with all kinds of different materials, growing thicker and stronger as more threads join. “There is a beginning and an end which can twist, knot, form a link, carry a heavy load, cut some slack or be stretched to the limit,” one of City-County Health’s information flyers about ROPES says.

ROPES utilizes evidence-based practices as a way to best meet the ever-changing needs of those in our community affected by Substance Use Disorders and addiction. The program has three main goals and three core services to meet them.

ROPE Goals: (1) Prevent and reduce the progression of substance abuse and infectious disease; (2) Create opportunities for better health by reducing the stigma surrounding addiction; (3) Strengthen harm reduction, treatment and recovery capacity at the community level.

