City-County Health Immunization Clinic Offered to Students

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

The City County Health District will be offering an immunization clinic at the Hi-Liner Activity Center on Tuesday April 9th. Valley City Public School students required to be in accordance with public school laws and North Dakotan Immunization requirements have the opportunity to receive the Meningococcal ACMY Vaccine during this time. This vaccine is often administered around the age of 11 with a booster administered after 16. This vaccine is meant to negate the risk of meningitis serogroups A, B, C, W, and Y. To learn more about the vaccine, ask your health care provider, call you local or state health department, or contact the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) at 1-800-232-4636 or www.cdc.gov/vaccines. The City-County Health District is located on 415 2nd Ave NE, Suite 101 in Valley City, ND.

Their phone number is (701) 845 – 8518.