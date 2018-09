Tina Olson/Times-Record

Valley City Barnes County Public Library Circle Time is held every Wednesday at 10 a.m. with Story Time to follow at 10:30 a.m.

Pictured (L-R): Mary Jungels, Elizabeth Russel, Georgia Jorisson, Spencer Fetch are enjoying Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd, VCBS Public Library Youth Events Coordinator (not pictured).

For a complete list of events go to https://vcbclibrary.org