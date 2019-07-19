Church in the Park This Sunday

You can go to church this Sunday at City Park! Connect Church will setup their service this Sunday morning at the City Park Bandshell. Music will be led by "Relentless", a worship band from MidAmerica Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas. Pastor Fred Morrison will bring the message. The service will begin this Sunday, July 21, at 10:00 a.m. A free lunch will follow the service. All are welcome!

Connect Church purchased the former City Auditorium from Just Kidding Daycare in February. They have been worshiping in the basement of the Audi since then, as the main level is being renovated into a new sanctuary. Worship music is contemporary and dress is casual, with messages that relate to everyday life. Pastor Fred says, "Come to church at City Park this Sunday!" Questions? You may contact the church office at 845-4193.