Christmas in the Valley Button Contest Winner
By Ellie Boese
treditor@times-online.com
Members of the Valley City Chamber of Commerce went to Washington School on Tuesday to reveal the Christmas in the Valley button contest winner, 5th-grader Lauren Larsen. Kay Vinje, Chad Couture, and Sharla Barnett presented Larsen with a framed award displaying her name and artwork. Larsen’s art will be used this holiday season for the design on the Christmas in the Valley buttons.
Among other holiday events in Valley City, in November through December, you can buy a ticket for $5 or booklet of 5 tickets for $20 at participating businesses and be entered into drawings with the opportunity to win prizes each Friday in December. Visit www.valleycitychamber.com or call 845-1891 for more information.
