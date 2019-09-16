Learn how individuals can step up within their community to promote social justice and combat racism and prejudice on Thursday, September 19, at 7 pm.

The presentation, entitled ‘Choosing to Participate: Social Justice Is Not a Spectator Sport”, will take place at the Barnes County Museum, 315 Central Avenue North in Valley City.

The presentation will be given by Nick Archuleta, President of North Dakota United in conjunction with the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service that has provided posters that explore the history and impact of racism and prejudice in our country, and encourages viewers to consider the consequences of everyday choices, and to make a difference in their own communities. Read more in your Monday, September 16th Times-Record.