A Chilly Summer’s End to Lead into a Winter “Polar Coaster”

The Midwest is used to seeing steamy days in August, watching lawns dry to a crisp and listening to cicadas hum in the trees. It’s not hard to see that we’ve been experiencing something unusual for this time of year, as far as weather patterns. The grass remains green, rain and thunder keep rolling through, temperatures linger in the low to mid-70s (if we’re lucky). It feels like it could be late September or even early October.

This trend, NOAA predicts, is likely to continue through the month of September, listing a 40-50% chance of lingering below-average temperatures for the area and the same percentage chance of above-average amounts of precipitation.

Fall is arriving!

